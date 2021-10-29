PHL COVID-19 tally now at 2,779,943

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,779,943 on Friday, Oct. 29, after the Department of Health reported 4043 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 50630 were active.

Of these, 74.1 percent were mild, 6.5 percent were asymptomatic, 2.6 percent were critical, 6.1 percent were severe, and 10.71 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 2686692 with the addition of 3224 recoveries.

Metro Manila was supposed to be under a COVID-19 alert level 3 only until the end of the month.

The government on Friday, however, announced the extension of the alert level until November 14.

Under the alert level, some establishments are allowed to operate at a 30 percent indoor venue capacity for fully vaccinated individuals, while a 50 percent venue capacity is allowed outdoors for unvaccinated individuals.

This is provided, however, that all establishment employees are fully vaccinated.