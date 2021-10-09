PHL COVID-19 tally now at 2,654,450

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2654450 on Saturday, Oct. 9, with the addition of 11010 cases.

The Department of Health said of the total cases, 106558 were active.

Of these, 76.3 percent were mild, 13.9 percent asymptomatic, 1.2 percent critical, 2.9 percent severe, and 5.64 percent moderate.

Recoveries rose to 2508387, with the additional 22529 ones.

The death toll due to COVID-19 is now at 39505 with the addition of 273 deaths.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 4 until the end of the month.