PHL COVID-19 tally now at 2,417,419

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,417,419 on Wednesday, Sept. 22, after the Department of Health reported 15,592 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 162580 are active.

Of these, 92 percent are mild, 3 percent asymptomatic, 0.7 percent critical, 1.5 percent severe, and 2.81 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 2,217,611 with the addition of 24,059 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 37,228 with the addition of 154 deaths.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 4, the second-highest alert level under the new alert level system being implemented by the government in the region.

The Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination program is ongoing.

On Wednesday, in his pre-recorded speech before the United Nations General Assembly, President Rodrigo Duterte assailed talk of COVID-19 booster shots in rich countries while poor countries “wait for trickles.”

He urged the Philippines’ “privileged partners” to contribute to the COVAX facility, which ensures an equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines globally.

The Philippines has contributed $1 million to the initiative.