PHL COVID-19 tally climbs to 892,880 with addition of 8,122 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 892,880 on Wednesday, April 14, after the Department of Health reported 8122 additional cases.

According to the DOH, the “low number of cases today was caused by lower testing output of laboratories on Monday.”

The DOH data showed of the total cases in the Philippines, 173047 were active.

Of these, 96.3 percent were mild, 2.4 percent asymptomatic, 0.4 percent were critical, 0.5 percent were severe, and 0.31 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 704386 including the 501 additional ones.

Over 100, or 162, more deaths were reported, pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 15447.

The Philippines is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, even as its vaccination drive kicked off in March.

The Palace has attributed the increase to the presence of virus variants in the country.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Greater Manila Area, Santiago City, Isabela, Quirino province and Abra will be under a modified enhanced community quarantine until April 30 as a result.

The following, on the other hand, are under a general community quarantine for the same period:

Cagayan

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Batangas

Quezon province

Tacloban City

Iligan City

Davao City

Lanao Del Sur

The rest of the country is under a modified general community quarantine.