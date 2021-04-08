PHL COVID-19 tally climbs to 828,366 with addition of 9,216 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 828,366 on Thursday, April 8, after the Department of Health reported 9216 additional cases.

According to DOH data, of the total cases, 167279 were active.

Of these, 97.6 percent were mild, 1.2 percent asymptomatic, 0.5 percent were critical, 0.5 percent severe, and 0.29 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 646968, including the additional 598 recoveries.

Sixty additional deaths also pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 14,119.

The Philippines is still dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, which the Palace attributed to the increase in virus variants.

Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, and Rizal are still under an extended enhanced community quarantine as a result, with the movement of people still limited.

The extended ECQ is expected to end on April 11.