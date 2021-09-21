PHL COVID-19 tally climbs to 2,401,916

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 2,401,916 on Tuesday, Sept. 21, after the Department of Health reported 16,361 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 171142 are active.

Of these, 92.4 percent are mild, 2.8 percent asymptomatic, 0.6 percent critical, 1.4 percent severe, and 2.69 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 2,193,700 with the addition of 21,974 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 37,074 with the addition of 140 deaths.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 4, the second-highest alert level under the alert level system now being implemented by the government in the region.

Earlier, the DOH said COVID-19 cases in the country were still increasing, with 92 percent of localities affected.

President Rodrigo Duterte said that children were also now being infected by the virus.

The Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination drive is ongoing.