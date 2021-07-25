PHL COVID-19 tally climbs to 1,548,755

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases detected in the Philippines climbed to 1548755 on Sunday after the Department of Health reported 5479 additional cases.

Of the total cases, 54262 were active.

Of these, 93.4 percent were mild, 1.2 percent asymptomatic, 2.3 percent were severe, 1.4 percent critical, and 1.63 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1467269 including the 5573 additional ones.

The death toll is now at 27224, including the additional 93 deaths.

The DOH has confirmed the local transmission of the Delta variant in the Philippines, prompting the Palace to reclassify Metro Manila and other areas as areas under a general community quarantine with heightened restrictions.

On Saturday, the DOH said 17 additional local Delta variant cases were detected, pushing the total to 64.

The DOH said the Delta variant could be 60 percent more transmissible than the Alpha variant first detected in the United Kingdom.

While an Alpha variant-positive person can infect four to five people, a Delta variant-positive person can infect eight.