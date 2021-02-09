PHL COVID-19 tally at 540,227; recoveries climb to 499,764

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country reached 540,227 after the Department of Health reported 1235 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 29167 or 5.4 percent were active.

Of these, 88.6 percent were mild, 5.5 percent asymptomatic, 2.7 percent critical, 2.6 percent severe, and 0.61 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 499,764 including the 53 additional ones.

The death toll rose to 11296 including the 65 additional ones.

The government is eyeing COVID-19 vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

So far, emergency use authorization has been issued for the AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.

The FDA said the EUA for AstraZeneca stays despite the fact the South African government temporarily stopped use of the vaccine following a study that found that it was less effective for the South African COVID-19 virus variant.