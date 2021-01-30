PHL COVID-19 tally at 523,516; 475,904 recoveries reported

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country reached 523,516 after the Department of Health reported 2109 additional cases.

Of the total cases, the DOH said 7.1 percent or 36943 were active.

Of these, 85.2 percent were mild, 9.7 percent asymptomatic, 2.6 percent critical, 2.1 percent severe, and 0.44 percent moderate.

Recoveries rose to 475904 including the 104 additional ones.

The death toll increased to 10669 including the 71 more deaths.

The Philippines has confirmed the detection of the UK COVID-19 virus variant in the country after a Quezon City resident tested positive for the same upon arrival from Dubai.

Health authorities later confirmed the variant in 16 other COVID-19 cases in the country.