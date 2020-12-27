PHL COVID-19 tally at 469,886; 7,635 more recover

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country reached 469,886 on Sunday, December 27, after the Department of Health reported 883 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total COVID-19 cases, 22099 were active.

Of these, 80.2 percent were mild, 9.9 percent asymptomatic, 6.2 percent critical, 3.2 percent severe,and 0.43 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Rizal with 66, Quezon City with 50, Benguet with 47, Davao City with 42 and Manila with 35.

Recoveries rose to 438678 including the 7635 additional ones.

The death toll rose to 9109 including the 42 additional ones.

The government has said COVID-19 cases have been increasing and has urged the public to continue implementing safety and health protocols.