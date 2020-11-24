PHL COVID-19 tally at 421,722; 196 more recover

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 421,000 mark on Tuesday, Nov. 24, after the Department of Health reported 1118 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total 421,722 total COVID-19 cases, 26745 or 6.3 percent were active.

Of these, 83.7 percent were mild, 7.9 percent asymptomatic, 5.3 percent critical, 2.8 percent severe, and 0.25 percent moderate.

Over 800, or 858, people tested positive today.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today according to DOH data were Caloocan with 89, Davao and Laguna with 52 each, Quezon with 47, and Quezon City with 46.

Recoveries increased to 386792 including the 196 additional ones.

Twelve more deaths pushed the death toll to 8185.

The DOH has said it was eyeing a 50 to 60 percent vaccination of the entire population for COVID-19, once the vaccines become available.

The following shows the order of sectors to be prioritized.

The list was based on a presentation made by DOH representative Dr. Aleli Annie Grace Sudiacal before the House Committee on People’s Participation: