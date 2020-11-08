PHL COVID-19 tally at 396,395; 11,430 more recover

(Eagle News(–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 396,000 mark on Sunday, Nov. 8, after the Department of Health reported over 2000 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 396395 total cases, 26218 were active.

Of these, 82 percent were mild, 9.6 percent asymptomatic, 5.4 percent critical and 3.1 percent severe.

Of the 2442 additional cases, 2072 were confirmed today.

The areas with the most cases reported today were Rizal with 138, Manila with 131, Benguet with 130, Batangas with 113, and Bulacan with 112.

Recoveries rose to 361638 including the 11430 reported today.

The death toll rose to 7539 including the 54 reported today.