PHL COVID-19 tally at 376,935; 740 more recover

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 376,000 mark on Thursday, Oct. 29, after the Department of Health reported 1761 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 376,935 total COVID-19 cases, 39940 or 10.6 percent were active.

Of these, 83.3 percent were mild, 10.9 percent asymptomatic, 3.7 percent critical, and 2.1 percent severe.

Of the 1761 additional cases, the DOH said 1613 tested positive today.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Quezon City, with 85 cases; Rizal with 74; Caloocan with 73; Davao with 70; and Laguna with 69.

Recoveries rose to 329,848 with the additional 740 recoveries.

This is 87.5 percent of the total COVID-19 cases.

Deaths rose to 7147, including the 33 additional ones, for a death rate of 1.9 percent.