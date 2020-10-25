PHL COVID-19 tally at 370,028; 14,944 more recover

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 370,000 mark on Sunday, Oct. 25, after the Department of Health reported over 2000 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 370,028 total cases, 35,018 were active.

Of these, 82 percent were mild, 11.3 percent were asymptomatic, 2.4 percent were severe, and 4.3 percent critical.

Of the 2223 newly-reported cases, 2059 cases or 93 percent occurred in the last 14 days.

The top areas with cases in the last 14 days were Metro Manila, with 537 cases or 26 percent; Region 4A with 397 cases or 19 percent, and Region 3, with

The top areas by newly-reported cases were with cases; with 165 cases or 8 percent.

Recoveries rose to 328,036 , including the 14,944 additional ones.

The death toll also rose, now at 6977 , with the additional 43 deaths reported.