PHL COVID-19 tally at 351,750; 786 more recoveries reported

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 351,000 mark on Friday, Oct. 16, after the Department of Health reported over 3,000 more cases.

The DOH said of the 351,750 total cases, 50,354 were active.

Of these, 84.7 percent were mild, 10.8 percent asymptomatic, 1.5 percent severe, and 3 percent critical.

Of the 3139 newly-reported cases, 1003 were from Metro Manila, 206 from Cavite, 175 from Rizal, 138 from Laguna, and 126 from Iloilo.

The newly-reported cases were an increase from the additional daily cases reported in recent days.

Until today, newly-reported daily cases were only in the 1,000 range since late last week.

Recoveries rose to 294,865 including the 786 reported today.

The death toll rose to 6531, including the 34 reported.

Earlier, COVID-19 national action plan chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. attributed the low COVID-19 count in recent days to the behavioral change in Filipinos and the infomercials on safety protocols featuring President Rodrigo Duterte.

A group of University of the Philippines researchers, however, warned the trend was not irreversible, and urged Filipinos to continue practicing social distancing and other health protocols.