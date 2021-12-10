PHL COVID-19 tally at 2,836,200; 25 more deaths reported

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,836,200 after the Department of Health reported 379 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 11905 were active.

Of these, 757 were asymptomatic, 4860 were mild, 3797 moderate, 2060 were severe, and 431 were critical.

Recoveries rose to 2774334 with the addition of 631 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 49961 with the additional 25 deaths.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 2.

The DOH has urged the public not to remain complacent, noting that the COVID-19 virus was still around.

The agency is also monitoring the recently reported new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, which has so far not been detected in the Philippines.

Several travelers from South Africa and other countries with a likelihood of COVID-19 Omicron occurrences who entered the Philippines before a travel ban was imposed amid the Omicron threat have been subjected to RT-PCR testing.

The DOH has said three, one from Burkina Faso, one from Egypt, and another from South Africa, have so far tested positive for COVID-19, with the RT-PCR test results of others still pending.

The samples of the three who have so far tested positive have been sent to the Philippine Genome Center to determine what COVID-19 variant they had been infected with.