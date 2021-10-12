PHL COVID-19 tally at 2,683,372

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,683,372 after the Department of Health reported 8615 additional cases.

The DOH said 57 duplicates were removed from the total case count.

According to the department, of the total cases, 82228 were active.

Recoveries rose to 2561248 with the addition of 25146 recoveries.

The DOH said 120 cases previously tagged as recoveries were found to be active cases.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 39896, with the addition of 236 deaths.

DOH data showed that 68 percent of the country’s intensive care unit beds are being used.

Fifty percent of the mechanical ventilators are also in use, according to the data.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 4 until the end of the month.

The OCTA research group has said COVID-19 reproduction rate in Metro Manila is at 0.6.