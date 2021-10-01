PHL COVID-19 tally at 2,565,487 with addition of 15,566 cases

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,565,487 on Friday, Oct. 1, with the addition of 15566 cases.

The Department of Health said of the total cases, of which 45 duplicate cases have been removed, 130,268 are active.

Of these, 77.9 percent are mild, 15 percent asymptomatic, 0.9 percent critical, 2.1 percent are severe, and 3.97 percent are moderate.

Recoveries rose to 2,396,726 with the addition of 23483 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is at 38493 with the addition of 199 deaths.

Over 100, or 102, cases previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as fatalities.

The COVID-19 alert level 4 imposed on Metro Manila has been extended until the end of the month.

The alert level is the second-highest alert level under the new system being implemented in the region by the government.