PHL COVID-19 cases top 362,000; 911 more recover

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 362,000 mark on Wednesday, October 21, after the Department of Health reported 1509 new cases.

Of the 362,243 total cases, the DOH said 43,990 were active.

Of these, 83 percent were mild, 11.6 percent asymptomatic, 2 percent severe, and 3.4 percent critical.

The DOH said of the 1509 newly-reported cases, 90 percent or 1356 occurred within the last 14 days.

The top regions with cases in the recent two weeks were still Metro Manila, with 320 or 24 percent; Region IVA with 297 or 22 percent; and Region VI with 129 or 10 percent.

The top areas by newly-reported cases were Rizal with 83, Cavite with 82, Manila with 66, Baguio with 65, and Iloilo City with 57.

Recoveries rose to 311506, including the 911 reported today.

The death toll also increased to 6747 including the 60 additional ones.