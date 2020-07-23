PHL COVID-19 cases rise to 74,390; of 2,200 newly-announced cases, 1546 come from NCR

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country breached the 74000 mark on Thursday, July 23, after the Department of Health reported 2200 cases on the same day.

The DOH said of the 74390 total cases, 48136 were active cases.

Of these active cases, 90.1 percent were mild, 9 percent asymptomatic, 0.5 percent severe, and 0.4 percent critical.

The DOH said the 2200 cases newly-announced on Thursday were from total tests done by 76 out of 90 labs.

Of these 2200, 1546 came from Metro Manila, 246 from Cebu, 83 from Laguna, 61 from Rizal and 48 from Cavite.

Recoveries rose to 24383 with the 760 reported today.

Twenty-eight deaths were reported, bringing the total to 1871.

The Palace has said Metro Manila may revert to a modified enhanced community quarantine if COVID-19 cases reached 85,000 by July 31.