PHL COVID-19 cases rise to 2,838,032

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,838,032 on Friday, Dec. 24, with the addition of 310 cases.

According to the Department of Health, of the total cases, 9321 were active.

Of the active cases, 474 were asymptomatic, 3295 mild, 3382 moderate, 1795 severe, and 375 were critical.

Recoveries rose to 2,777,661 with the addition of 227 recoveries.

The COVID-119 death toll is now at 51050, with the addition of 69 deaths.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 2.

The DOH has warned against complacency amid the easing of restrictions, noting that the COVID-19 virus was still in the midst.

Dr. Guido David, OCTA research fellow, has said that the COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila has increased slightly over the past few days.

The government is also on the lookout for the Omicron variant, which has been found to have over 30 mutations that scientists said may mean a capacity to evade existing immunity.

The Philippines has reported three Omicron variant cases so far.

The World Health Organization has said the Omicron variant was “probably” already in most countries but remains undetected.