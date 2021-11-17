PHL COVID-19 cases rise to 2,820,494; 309 more deaths logged

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,820,494 after the Department of Health reported 1,190 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 23846 were active.

Of these, 58.1 percent were mild, 5.2 percent were asymptomatic, 5 percent were critical, 12 percent were severe, and 19.6 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 2,750,531 with the additional 2,759 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 46117, with the additional 309 deaths.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 2.

Health authorities have cautioned against complacency, noting that the COVID-19 virus was still in the midst.

Starting Nov. 17, fully vaccinated health care workers may start availing of COVID-19 booster shots, the DOH said.

This was following scientific studies that showed that COVID-19 vaccine efficacy wanes over a period of time, ranging from five to seven months after the administration of the second dose.