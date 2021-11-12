PHL COVID-19 cases rise to 2,813,115

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,813,115 on Friday, Nov. 12, after the Department of Health reported 1,894 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 29105 were active.

Of these, 63 percent were mild, 5.7 percent were asymptomatic, 4.4 percent were critical, 10.2 percent were severe, and 16.7 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 2738975, with the addition of 1,421 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 45,035, with the additional ten deaths.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 2 until mid-November, depending on the COVID-19 situation in the coming weeks.