PHL COVID-19 cases reach 979,740 with addition of 8,719 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 979,740 on Friday, April 23, after the Department of Health reported 8719 additional cases.

According to the DOH, 28 duplicate cases were removed from the total number of cases.

Of the total cases, 102799 were active.

Of these, 96.4 percent were mild, 1.3 percent asymptomatic, 0.7 percent critical, 0.9 percent severe, and 0.38 percent were moderate.

Recoveries climbed to 860,412 with the addition of 13,812 recoveries.

Over 100, or 159, more fatalities brought the death toll to 16,529.

“Moreover, 77 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” the DOH said.

The Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination drive kicked off in March, with health workers, senior citizens, and persons with comorbidities now undergoing inoculation.

The DOH had said the Philippines ranked third in vaccine administration in Southeast Asia.

Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez Jr. had said the Philippines has so far vaccinated 1,353,107 Filipinos against COVID-19.