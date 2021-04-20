PHL COVID-19 cases reach 953,106; over 20,000 more recoveries reported

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 953,106 on Tuesday, April 20, after the Department of Health reported 7379 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 127006 were active.

Of these, 96.9 percent were mild, 1.3 percent asymptomatic, 0.6 percent critical, 0.7 percent severe, and 0.48 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 809,959 including the additional 21,664.

Ninety-three additional COVID-19 deaths were reported, pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 16,141.

The Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination drive is ongoing, with medical workers, senior citizens, and persons with comorbidities so far undergoing inoculation.

The government had said it was aiming to have 50 to 60 percent of the population vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

Herd immunity takes place when most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, thereby providing indirect protection to the rest.