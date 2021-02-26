PHL COVID-19 cases reach 571,327 with addition of 2,651 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines breached the 571,000 mark on Friday, Feb. 26, after the Department of Health reported 2,651 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total 571,327 total cases, 34498 were active.

Of these, 88.4 percent were mild, 6.4 percent were asymptomatic, 2.3 percent critical, 2.1 percent severe, and 0.74 percent were moderate.

COVID-19 recoveries reached 524582 including the 561 additional ones.

Forty-six additional deaths pushed the death toll to 12247.

The Philippine government is gearing up for a COVID-19 vaccination program that is slated to start this year.

COVID-19 vaccine rollout is expected this month.

President Rodrigo Duterte has rejected recommendations to place the entire country under a modified general community quarantine sans a vaccine rollout.

The President has also rejected face-to-face classes so far.