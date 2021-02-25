PHL COVID-19 cases reach 568,680; 738 more recover

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country reached 568,680 after the Department of Health reported 2269 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 32437 or 5.7 percent were active.

Of these, 88.5 percent were mild, 6.1 percent asymptomatic, 2.4 percent critical, 2.3 percent severe, and 0.78 percent were moderate.

Over 700, or 738 more recoveries, were reported, bringing the total COVID-19 recoveries in the Philippines to 524,042.

Seventy-two additional deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 12,201.

President Rodrigo Duterte has rejected recommendations to place the entire country under a modified general community quarantine, noting that a COVID-19 vaccine rollout was needed first.

The MGCQ is the lowest form of quarantine classification.

It is the new normal.

COVID-19 vaccine rollout is expected to start this month.