PHL COVID-19 cases reach 566,420 with 1,557 additional ones

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 566,420 on Wednesday, Feb. 24, after the Department of Health reported 1557 additional cases.

Of the total cases, the DOH said 30970 or 5.5 percent were active.

Of these, 88.5 percent were mild, 5.9 percent asymptomatic, 2.5 percent critical, 2.4 percent severe, and 0.8 percent were moderate.

Recoveries are now at 523,321 including the 392 additional ones.

The death toll reached 12,129 including the 22 additional ones.

The DOH said 60 percent of the country’s intensive care unit beds are available.

Seventy-eight percent of the mechanical ventilators, on the other hand, are ready for use.

The Philippines has confirmed 62 UK variant cases so far.