PHL COVID-19 cases reach 549,176; 10,967 more recover

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country reached 549,176 after the Department of Health reported 1,928 additional cases.

Of the total cases, the DOH said 25,918 were active.

Of these, 86 percent were mild, 7.2 percent asymptomatic, 3 percent critical, 2.9 percent severe, and 0.91 percent moderate.

Over 10,000–or 10,967–more recoveries pushed the COVID-19 recovery total to 511,743.

Eight additional deaths pushed the death toll to 11,515.

The government is gearing up for the country’s COVID-19 vaccination drive slated to start this year.

The start of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout is expected this month.

Included in the list of the government’s priorities for the vaccination are health workers, uniformed personnel and frontline government workers.