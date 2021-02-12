PHL COVID-19 cases reach 545,300; 333 more recover

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 545,300 after the Department of Health reported 2,022 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 33151 were active.

Of these, 86.9 percent were mild, 7.8 percent asymptomatic, 2.4 percent critical, 2.3 percent severe, and 0.63 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 500654 including the 333 additional ones.

Twenty-six additional deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 11,495.

The government is gearing up for a COVID-19 vaccination program that is slated to start this year.

It said it was eyeing COVID-19 vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

COVID-19 vaccine rollout is expected to start this month.

The government has said the following are the priorities in the vaccination program:

A1: Frontline workers in health facilities both national and local, private and public, health professionals and non-professionals like students, nursing aides, janitors, barangay health workers, etc.

A2: Senior citizens aged 60 years old and above

A3: Persons with comorbidities not otherwise included in the preceding categories

A4: Frontline personnel in essential sectors including uniformed personnel and those in working sectors identified by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases as essential during an enhanced community quarantine

A5: Indigent population not otherwise included in the preceding categories

B1: Teachers, social workers

B2: Other government workers

B3: Other essential workers

B4: Socio-demographic groups at significantly higher risk other than senior citizens and indigenous people

B5: Overseas Filipino Workers

B6: Other remaining workforce

C: Rest of the Filipino population not otherwise included in the above groups