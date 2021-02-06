PHL COVID-19 cases reach 535,521

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country reached 535,521 on Saturday, Feb. 6, after the Department of Health reported 1941 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 35946 were active.

Of these, 88.4 percent were mild, 6.8 percent asymptomatic, 2.1 percent severe, 2.2 percent critical and 0.48 percent moderate.

Recoveries rose to 488465, including the 234 additional ones.

The death toll climbed to 11,110 with the additional 52 deaths.

The Philippines is gearing up for its nationwide COVID-19 vaccination program slated to start this month.

It said it was eyeing vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

On Friday, the government released its list of priority groups for the vaccination.

Included are health workers and uniformed personnel such as policemen and the military.