PHL COVID-19 cases reach 527,272; recoveries climb to 487,574

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country reached 527,272 after the Department of Health reported 1,658 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 5.5 percent or 28,891 cases were active.

Of these, 88.5 percent were mild, 5.3 percent asymptomatic, 3 percent critical, 2.7 percent severe, and 0.56 percent were moderate.

Twenty-seven additional recoveries pushed the COVID-19 recovery total to 487,574.

Fifty-eight additional deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 10,807 for a death toll rate of 2.05 percent.

The DOH has confirmed the United Kingdom virus variant has been detected in the country after a Quezon City resident tested positive for the same upon arrival from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The government later confirmed the variant had been detected in 16 other COVID-19 cases in the Philippines.

Of the 16, 12 were from Bontoc, Mt. Province; one from La Trinidad, Benguet; one from Calamba Laguna; and two were returning overseas Filipinos.

On Monday, the DOH said 89 contacts of the UK variant cases in La Trinidad and Bontoc had tested positive for COVID-19.

The samples of some of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been sent for sequencing to determine if they had the UK variant.