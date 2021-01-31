PHL COVID-19 cases reach 525,618; 11,653 more recover

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country reached 525,618 on Sunday, Jan. 31, after the Department of Health reported 2103 additional cases.

Of the total cases, the DOH said 27318 or 5.2 percent were active.

Of these, 87.7 percent were mild, 5.5 percent asymptomatic, 3.3 percent critical, 2.8 percent severe and 0.6 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 487551 including the 11653 additional ones.

Eighty additional deaths pushed the death toll due to COVID-19 to 10749.

The Philippine government has imposed travel restrictions on over 30 countries following reports of the United Kingdom and South African COVID-19 virus variants there.

These are set to be lapse after Jan. 31.

The government has confirmed the UK strain has been detected in the country after a Quezon City resident tested positive for the same upon arrival from Dubai on Jan. 7.

It later said the strain had been detected in 16 other COVID-19 cases in the Philippines.