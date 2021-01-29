PHL COVID-19 cases reach 521,413; recoveries climb to 475,765

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country reached 521,413 on Friday, Jan. 29, after the Department of Health reported 1,849 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 35,048 were active.

Of these, 85 percent were mild, 9.5 percent asymptomatic, 2.9 percent critical, 2.2 percent severe, and 0.46 percent were moderate.

The DOH data did not say which areas reported the most COVID-19 cases today.

Recoveries rose to 475,765 including the 177 additional ones.

Forty-eight additional deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 10,600.

The government has imposed travel restrictions on over 30 countries following reports of the United Kingdom and South African COVID-19 virus strains there.

These countries are UK, Denmark, Ireland, Japan, Australia, Israel, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Switzerland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Lebanon, Singapore, Sweden, South Korea, South Africa, Canada, Spain, the United States, Portugal, India, Finland, Norway, Jordan, Brazil, Austria, Pakistan, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Oman, Hungary, the United Arab Emirates and the Czech Republic.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the restrictions are expected to lapse after Jan. 31 unless these are again extended.

The government has said it was targeting COVID-19 vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.