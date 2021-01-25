PHL COVID-19 cases reach 514,996; recoveries at 475,422

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 514,000 mark on Monday, Jan. 25, after the Department of Health reported 1,581 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total 514,996 cases, 29,282 or 5.7 percent were active.

Of these, 84.3 percent were mild, 8.6 percent asymptomatic, 4.1 percent critical, 2.6 percent severe, and 0.51 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Quezon City with 89, Cebu City with 88, Cavite with 80, Davao City with 78, and Cebu with 50.

Thirteen additional recoveries pushed the COVID-19 recoveries in the Philippines to 475,422.

Fifty additional deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 10,292.

The government has confirmed the United Kingdom COVID-19 virus variant has entered the country after a Quezon City resident tested positive for the same upon arrival from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

On Friday, the QC government said he already tested negative for COVID-19 but was under strict monitoring.

On the same day, health authorities confirmed the UK variant had been detected in 16 other COVID-19 cases in the country.

Today, the DOH said so far, 38 close contacts of 13 of those new cases with the variant had tested positive for COVID-19.