PHL COVID-19 cases reach 509,887; 250 more recover

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 509,887 on Friday, Jan. 22, after the Department of Health reported 2,178 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total COVID-19 cases so far, 6.3 percent or 32,031 were active.

Of these, 83.6 percent were mild, 9.5 percent asymptomatic, 4.1 percent critical, 2.3 percent severe, and 0.42 percent were moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Quezon City with 148, Bulacan with 88, Cebu City with 80, Davao City with 79, and Mt. Province with 75.

Recoveries climbed to 467,720 including the 250 additional ones.

Twenty additional deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 10,136.

The DOH has confirmed that the United Kingdom COVID-19 virus variant has been detected in the country with the testing positive of a Quezon City resident for the same upon arrival from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Jan. 7.

On Friday, Jan. 22, the Quezon City government said the Philippines’ first UK COVID-19 index case–a 29-year-old male– already tested negative.

Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire said, however, that “a thorough assessment still has to be done, such as chest X-ray, because he was diagnosed with pneumonia at the start.”

Vergeire said 14 contacts of the male have so far tested positive for COVID-19, including his girlfriend and his mother.

Their samples have been sent to the Philippine Genome Center for analysis.