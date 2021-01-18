PHL COVID-19 cases reach 502,736; recoveries at 465,988

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country reached 502,736 after the Department of Health reported 2163 additional cases.

Of the total cases, the DOH said 26839 or 5.3 percent were active.

Of these, 85.8 percent were mild, 6.1 percent asymptomatic, 4.9 percent critical, 2.8 percent severe, and 0.44 percent were moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Davao City with 134, Cagayan with 100, Quezon City with 99, Leyte with 93, and Cavite with 75.

Two additional recoveries pushed the COVID-19 recovery total to 465,988.

The death toll is now at 9909 with the addition of 14 deaths.

The government has imposed travel restrictions on over 30 countries following reports of the UK and South African COVID-19 strains there.

Last week, though, the government confirmed the entry of the United Kingdom COVID-19 virus variant in the Philippines after a Quezon City resident tested positive for the same upon arrival from Dubai.

The government has said it was targeting COVID-19 vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.