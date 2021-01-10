PHL COVID-19 cases reach 487,690; 8,592 more recover

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 487,000 mark on Sunday, January 10, after the Department of Health reported 1906 additional cases.

Of the 487690 total cases, the DOH said 20087 were active.

Of these, 83 percent were mild, 5.8 percent asymptomatic, 6.8 percent critical, 3.7 percent severe, and 0.63 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Quezon City with 121, Benguet with 84, Davao City 82, Cavite with 79, and Bulacan with 75.

Recoveries climbed to 458198 including the 8592 additional ones.

Eight additional deaths pushed the death toll to 9405.

The government has temporarily banned foreign travelers from 28 countries following reports of the UK and South African COVID-19 strains there.