PHL COVID-19 cases reach 485,797; 291 more recover

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 485,000 mark on Saturday, January 9, after the Department of Health reported 1952 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total 485797 cases, 26784 were active.

Of these, 83.1 percent were mild, 8.6 percent asymptomatic, 5.1 percent critical, 2.8 percent severe, and 0.47 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Davao City with 143, Quezon City with 98, Rizal with 80, Cavite with 77, and Bulacan with 74.

Recoveries rose to 449,615 including the 291 additional ones.

The death toll is now at 9398 including the 34 additional ones.

The government has said it was targeting COVID-19 vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

Among those to be prioritized in a COVID-19 vaccination are health workers, government workers, uniformed personnel, and those most vulnerable to the virus such as senior citizens and people with co-morbidities.