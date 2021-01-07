PHL COVID-19 cases reach 482,083; 360 more recover

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country reached 482,083 on Thursday, January 7, after the Department of Health reported 1353 additional cases.

Of the total COVID-19 cases, the DOH said 23,675 were active.

Of these, 82.3 percent were mild, 8.4 percent asymptomatic, 5.8 percent critical, 3.1 percent severe, and 0.48 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Rizal with 63, Laguna with 62, Marikina with 60, Quezon City with 58, and Davao City with 54.

Over 300–or 360–more recoveries pushed the Philippine COVID-19 recovery total to 449,052.

Nine additional deaths led to an increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths in the country, now at 9356.

The DOH has said as of January 2, the UK COVID-19 variant has not been detected in the country.

It said it was so far tracing the contacts of the 30-year-old Filipina who tested positive for the UK COVID-19 variant in Hong Kong.

The Philippines has so far banned foreign travelers from 27 countries following reports of the variant, which is said to be up to 70 percent more infectious: