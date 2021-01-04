PHL COVID-19 cases reach 478,761; 26 more recover

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country reached 478,761 on Monday, January 4, after the Department of Health reported 959 additional cases.

According to the DOH, the decrease in the number of additional cases reported was due to a decrease in the number of patients seen in COVID-19 laboratories during the New Year.

Of the 478,761 total COVID-19 cases, 21,219 were active.

Of these, 81.7 percent were mild, 7.9 percent asymptomatic, 6.4 percent critical, 3.4 percent severe, and 0.57 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Quezon City with 73, Davao City with 70, Rizal with 58, Agusan del Sur with 44, and Laguna with 41.

Twenty-six additional recoveries pushed the recovery total to 448,279.

Six more deaths led to an increase in the country’s COVID-19 death toll–now at 9263.

The government has said it was eyeing COVID-19 vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

But a survey by OCTA found that only 25 percent of respondents from Metro Manila were willing to get vaccinated.

The remaining 75 percent of respondents were either unsure or unwilling.

The non-commissioned poll was conducted from December 9 to 13 last year.

It was based on interviews with 600 respondents aged 18 and above.