PHL COVID-19 cases reach 476,916; 47 more recover

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 476,000 mark on Saturday, January 2, after the Department of Health reported 1097 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 476,916 total cases, 27721 were active.

Of these, 82.3 percent were mild, 9.8 percent asymptomatic, 4.9 percent critical, 2.6 percent severe, and 0.43 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Davao del Norte with 65, Davao City with 60, Laguna with 53, Batangas with 48, and Cavite with 43.

Recoveries rose to 439,942 including the 47 additional ones.

Five additional deaths pushed the death toll to 9253.

The government has warned the public against an increase in COVID-19 cases during the holidays.

It said it was targeting vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.