PHL COVID-19 cases reach 475,820; 106 more recover

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 475,000 mark on Friday, January 1, 2021, after the Department of Health reported 1765 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total 475820 cases, 26677 or 5.6 percent were active.

Of these, 81.9 percent were mild, 9.8 percent asymptomatic, 5.1 percent critical, 2.7 percent severe, and 0.44 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Davao City with 100, Rizal with 89, Cavite with 71, Quezon City with 70, and Manila with 69.

Recoveries rose to 439895 including the 106 additional ones.

Four additional deaths pushed the death toll to 9248.

The DOH has warned the public against rising COVID-19 cases during the holidays, and urged Filipinos to continue implementing safety and health protocols.

The government has said it was targeting vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population once a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available to achieve herd immunity.