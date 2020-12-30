PHL COVID-19 cases reach 472,532; recoveries climb to 439,509

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 472,532 on Wednesday, December 30, after the Department of Health reported 1014 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total COVID-19 cases, 5 percent or 23793 were active.

Of these, 79.7 percent were mild, 11 percent asymptomatic, 5.7 percent critical, 3.1 percent severe, and 0.49 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Quezon City with 67, Benguet with 57, Makati with 48, Bulacan with 44, and Laguna with 40.

Recoveries climbed to 439,509 including the 518 additional ones.

Sixty-eight additional deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 9230.

The government has banned flights from the United Kingdom and 19 other countries into the Philippines following reports of a more infectious COVID-19 variant there.

The ban is expected to last until January 15, 2021.