PHL COVID-19 cases reach 470,650; 104 more recover

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 470,000 mark on Monday, December 28, after the Department of Health reported 766 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total 470,650 cases, 22746 were active.

Of these, 80 percent were mild, 10.4 percent were asymptomatic, six percent were critical, 3.2 percent were severe, and 0.44 percent were moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Davao City with 60, Quezon City with 46, Benguet with 41, Laguna with 39, and Rizal with 37.

Recoveries rose to 438,780 including the 104 additional ones.

Fifteen additional deaths pushed the death toll to 9124.

The government has said it was eyeing vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.