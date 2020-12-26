PHL COVID-19 cases reach 469,005; 266 more recover

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 469,000 mark on Saturday, December 26, after the Department of Health reported 1406 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total 469,005 cases, 28883 were active.

Of these, 82.5 percent were mild, 9.9 percent asymptomatic, 4.8 percent critical, 2.5 percent severe, and 0.32 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday were Bulacan with 100, Quezon City with 98, Rizal with 88, Laguna with 73, and Batangas with 69.

Recoveries rose to 431,055 including the 266 additional ones.

The death toll rose to 9067 including the five additional ones.

The DOH has said it was eyeing vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.