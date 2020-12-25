PHL COVID-19 cases reach 467,601; recoveries rise to 430,791

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 467,000 mark on Friday, December 25, after the Department of Health reported 1885 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total 467, 601 COVID-19 cases, 27748 were active.

Of these 81.7 percent were mild, 10.4 percent asymptomatic, 4.9 percent critical, 2.6 percent severe, and 0.32 percent were moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Quezon City with 130, Bulacan with 122, Davao City with 99, Rizal with 78, and Leyte with 68.

Recoveries rose to 430791 including the 307 additional ones.

The death toll rose to 9062 including the seven additional ones.

The government has said it was eyeing vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population against COVID-19 to achieve herd immunity.

Herd immunity takes place when most of the population is immune to an infectious disease providing indirect protection to the rest.