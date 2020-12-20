PHL COVID-19 cases reach 459,789; recoveries rise to 429,134

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 459,000 mark on Sunday, December 20, after the Department of Health reported 1754 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total 459789 additional cases, 21708 were active cases.

Of these, 81.3 percent were mild, 8.7 percent were asymptomatic, 6.4 percent were critical, 3.2 percent were severe, and 0.37 percent were moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Quezon City with 163, Rizal with 104, Benguet and Laguna with 83 each, and Bulacan with 61.

Recoveries climbed to 429134 including the 8080 additional ones.

Thirty-six additional deaths pushed the death toll to 8947.