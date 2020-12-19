PHL COVID-19 cases reach 458,044; recoveries rise to 421,086

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 458,000 mark after the Department of Health reported 1491 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 458,044 total cases, 28047 were active.

Of these 83.4 percent were mild, 8.8 percent were asymptomatic, 4.9 percent critical, 2.5 percent severe, and 0.3 percent were moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Quezon City with 129, Rizal with 102, Benguet with 81, Davao City with 75, and Laguna with 54.

Recoveries rose to 421086 including the additional 436 recoveries.

Thirty-six additional deaths pushed the death toll to 8911.

The government is eyeing vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

With herd immunity, most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, providing indirect protection to the rest.