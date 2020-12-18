PHL COVID-19 cases reach 456,562; recoveries increase to 420,666

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 456,000 mark on Friday, December 18, after the Department of Health reported 2122 more cases.

Of the 456,562 total cases, 27,021 were active.

Of these, 84 percent were mild, 8 percent were asymptomatic, 5.1 percent were critical, 2.5 percent were severe, and 0.31 percent were moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Quezon City with 160, Rizal with 105, Bulacan with 91, Makati with 83, and Davao City with 79.

Recoveries rose to 420,666 including the 778 additional ones.

Twenty-five additional deaths pushed the death toll to 8875.

The government has noted an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, and urged the public to continue following safety and health protocols.

It said it was eyeing vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

A vaccine may not be available in the country until next year, though, with specific vulnerable sectors to be prioritized in a COVID-19 nationwide vaccination program.